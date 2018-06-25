F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Austrian GP

A look at the upcoming Austrian GP and a few guesses as to what could go down!

With eight rounds of the 2018 Formula One season done, it's time to head to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the 2018 Austrian GP. Lewis Hamilton has managed to edge out a lead over Sebastian Vettel, but the Ferrari driver still fights on.

The midfield battle is tense as well, with McLaren, Toro Rosso, Haas, Renault and Force India all vying for the best of the rest spot. Even Sauber has been having an exciting season as Charles LeClerc proves again and again why he is one of the most talented drivers out there.

Anything can happen still in this championship, but exactly what? Will the Red Bulls have a great or a terrible home race? Will Lewis or Seb run away with the championship anytime soon or are others still in the game? Could we see some midfield teams have some success? It's hard to tell, but like always that won't stop us from guessing what will go down in Austria.

#1 Verstappen gets Pole

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Aston Martin Red Bull...

Currently sixth in the drivers' championship with three podiums to his name this year, the young Dutchman has been having a real up and down season. While he is no doubt a talented driver, Verstappen has never yet taken a pole position in his F1 career, but that just may change on Saturday.

Austria is a relatively high down-force track, which suits the Red Bull cars, and both he and Daniel Ricciardo are known to take advantage of any opportunity they get. This will be a home race for Red Bull, and in some ways for Max as there will be a lot of Dutch fans at the track.

That could be what it takes to pop Max over the line and hopefully hand the Dutchman his very first pole position. Max has carved out a huge fan base for himself and has proved his talent with 3 wins in his career, but he hasn't done one from pole and has always had to fight his way through the field. One wonders how a race might look with a defending Max rather than an attacking one.

If he gets pole like we predict on Saturday, it could make for a very interesting race.