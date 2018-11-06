F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Brazilian GP

The 2018 F1 World Drivers' Championship has been decided, with Lewis Hamilton winning his fifth title in the exact same place he did last year, with almost the exact same race. Max Verstappen won in Mexico but had his thunder stolen by the British driver who has managed the unlikely feat of equaling Juan Manuel Fangio with 5 driver's titles. However, as we head into Brazil, Ferrari still are hunting for the Constructors' title and will be eager to take at least that away from Mercedes with some solid late performances.

Max Verstappen seems to be on a roll in the last part of this season, and Daniel Ricciardo looks like he is on the exact opposite of 'a roll.' Red Bull will be looking to finish the season strong and prepare for next year, and at this point, the Honey Badger will just be aiming to finish a race cleanly. With two races to go, the might of the season may be wrapped up, but Vettel and Raikkonen need to go hard and pull one back from Mercedes, while the Silver Arrows will be in overdrive to clinch both titles before Abu Dhabi.

What exactly will happen in Brazil? We have no idea, but like always that won't stop us from guessing!

#1 Vettel takes Pole at Interlagos

We saw last weekend in Mexico that while Vettel was respectful in defeat, congratulating his British rival, he was undoubtedly heart-broken. Having a champions mentality though, we don't see Ferrari taking any course of action except for going full out and putting all their efforts into a good weekend, starting with Saturday. Hamilton is a supreme Pole driver, and Bottas and Raikkonen will both be looking for Pole, but with the title race behind him, Vettel will be keen to show that he can still drive.

We see the number 5 Ferrari streaking across the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace and allowing Ferrari a minor victory in what has been a very disappointing season so far. Whether the German can convert from Pole to victory is another question entirely, but as far as Saturday is concerned, we see the Scuderia being just a second or two above the rest.

