F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Canadian Grand Prix

6 races down. 3 different winners. Anything can happen, and it's time to head to Montreal for round 7!

2017 Canadian GP

After what was a very tactical Monaco Grand Prix, Formula One is heading back to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo in the drivers' championship. All of them have won two races each, with Hamilton and Vettel slightly ahead due to better non-victory finishes.

It is still early in the season, and it is shaping up to be an exciting one. The first of the season's North American tracks in Canada could see anything go down. Will Hamilton and Mercedes pull away? Will Sebastian Vettel or Daniel Ricciardo catch up in the drivers' standings? Will a new challenger emerge, or indeed will we see a crazy victory with no title implications but lots of excitement?

We sure don't know what Canada will present, but like always, that won't stop us from trying! Here are our early predictions for the 2018 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

#1 LeClerc Bounces Back

Charles Leclerc of Monaco at the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari junior driver and current Alfa Romeo Sauber driver, Charles LeClerc is one of two rookies in Formula One this season. The young Monegasque driver has made quite the impression with a series of solid drives, including two points finishes in a car that should be nowhere near the top ten.

His first terrible race this season came at his home Grand Prix of Monaco, where due to no fault of his own, he suffered a brake failure. That aside, the young driver is still a top prospect in Formula One. Assuming that Sauber get a hold of their technical problems, LeClerc has a good chance to do well in Canada, and hopefully end up back in the top ten.

While LeClerc did not drive in Canada in his Formula 2 days, last year saw rookie Lance Stroll pick up his first points in a lackluster Williams. Could LeClerc face same rookie kindness that Stroll saw last year? We sure believe so.