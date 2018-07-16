F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the German GP

Just under halfway done with the 2018 F1 season and we head to Hockenheimring for the German Grand Prix!

After what turned out to be an extremely exciting first ever triple header in Formula One history, Ferrari lead the constructors' title and Vettel the drivers' title race! However, it still remains close, and Mercedes could take it within a flash, and Red Bull could still swoop round the outside for a surprise win in either race, although it is looking like it will stay a two horse race.

Sebastian Vettel has 4 wins, Hamilton has 3, Ricciardo has 2, Verstappen 1, and the rest a mere zero. An amazing drive from plum last to P2 saw Hamilton prove that it isn't just his engine, and that he is still a prime overtaker in F1, and has the fire to become a five-time world champion. Vettel seems to be driving as well as he ever has, and the Ferrari package finally seems to be consistently ahead of Mercedes.

After Hamilton came second in his home race behind Seb, will they trade places at Vettel's home race, or will we see a shock win? Anything can happen this weekend at the German GP, as F1's return to Hockenheim marks the season's stretch past the halfway point! It's almost impossible to guess, however as always, that won't stop us from guessing!

#1 Vettel takes pole at home

2018 British Formula One Grand Prix Saturday Qualification Jul 7th

As qualifying at Silverstone wound to an end at the last race, Vettel put in a monster lap that seemed to ensure he would end up on pole. However, seemingly out of nowhere, Hamilton willed his Mercedes to a home and a record-extending 76th pole position. In the post-Quali interview, Hamilton himself confessed that he couldn't have done it without the support of his fellow Brits, proving once again that the home crowd really can give you a tenth in qualifying.

Vettel was just pipped in Silverstone, and the current championship leader is not one to take something like that lying down. He will certainly be looking for pole at every race, but with his home fans edging him onwards, it's hard to see anyone but Vettel claim the top grid position on Saturday!

