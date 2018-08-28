F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Italian GP

Anish Vishwakoti FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.15K // 28 Aug 2018, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

After a very polarizing Belgian GP that saw a chaotic start transition into a rather by the numbers win for Vettel, we head to Ferrari (and Toro Rosso's) home track of Monza! One of the most beloved races on the calendar, The Cathedral of Speed is a crucial race for Ferrari and Vettel as he is still 17 points behind Hamilton. Considering the apparent engine advantage that Ferrari have over Mercedes, at a track like Monza, it will be a huge blow for the Italian outfit if they don't manage to take a load of points from Mercedes.

The Red Bulls have also admitted that their car won't be the best suited to Monza. This means that we could see midfield teams like Haas and Force India make the best of the opportunity and possibly grab a place or two in the top six. Overall, Monza is always a special race, and while we have no idea what will go down, like always that won't stop us from trying to guess!

#1 Gasly gets Pole

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

This is a bold prediction indeed, but we do have some semblance of reasoning behind it. 10 years ago at the Italian GP in 2008, a fresh-faced Sebastian Vettel took pole and victory in the wet at the Autodromo Nationale de Monza. This weekend as of right now, the weather forecast for the Milan area does predict rain on Saturday, and we have had a few chaotic qualies this season.

The Honda and Toro Rosso combo have also been relatively successful this season with the Red Bull junior team sitting in 7th with 30 points. Gasly has also proven himself as a capable driver with a P4 in Bahrain and having been confirmed as the next driver for Red Bull in 2019. Therefore, ten years on from Vettel's miracle pole in Italy, we believe that Gasly will repeat the feat in the wet and put an Italian car that isn't a Ferrari on pole.

1 / 5 NEXT