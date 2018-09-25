F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Russian GP

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

There are only six more races remaining in what has been a gripping Formula One Season in 2018. Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari may conceivably for the first time have the better package than Mercedes since the switch to the Hybrid Era, however, they simply haven't been able to hold the lead in the championships. Mercedes and Hamilton have stolen multiple victories and the Brit seems to be driving as well as he ever has to work his Silver Arrow to the top of the championship standings.

The silly season is still well underway and multiple drivers in the midfield are pushing to prove that they are worth being in F1 in 2019. The midfield championship races is still very much on as Renault, Force India and Haas could all viably grab 4th place. The season is hot all over as Mercedes could still drop the ball, but it will take a miraculous comeback from Ferrari if it is to be.

#1 Bottas gets Pole

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore

While the championship race doesn't really show much hope that Bottas can come away in the number one position, the Finn is still sitting in fourth and has been a vital part of Mercedes campaign for the constructor's title. He is also still a really quick driver, and with Hamilton and Vettel chomping at the bit, it could throw a real wrench in the works for the championship leaders if Bottas picks up pole position in Russia.

Last year in Russia, Bottas showed real speed and clinical driving, managing to go from third on the grid to the race victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel. Russia is clearly a track that the Finn can do well on, and considering the adoration that Lewis has been getting for his pole laps, we see Bottas banging out a fiery one here in the chilly east of Europe.

