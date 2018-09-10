F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Singapore GP

Anish Vishwakoti FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.16K // 10 Sep 2018, 14:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

With only seven races remaining in the 2018 Formula One Season, we head to Singapore for one of F1's most exciting races. Last year, we saw Ferrari throw the season away as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel collided, essentially handing both championships to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. This year, with potentially the best car on the grid, Vettel arrives in Singapore with a 30 point deficit to his title rival.

If Ferrari hope to pull this championship battle back into their court, they will have to seriously put their heads down and work for every race. The Italian outfit can afford no more mistakes, and Mercedes have this championship to lose. Meanwhile, in the midfield, drivers jockey for position in the midst of an eccentric silly season. It's set to be an exhilarating Singapore GP, but what lies ahead, is hard to tell. However, like always, that won't stop us from taking our shots

#1 The Grid is a Red Bull Sandwich

F1 Grand Prix of Italy

However, we say the grid will be a Red Bull sandwich as we see Max crashing out in Quali, being forced to the back of the grid and leaving Ricciardo to take pole. Max quite feasibly could have taken pole at Monaco this year, but an error during Qualifying caused him to crash out.

Verstappen has been seen to be maturing, but we think the Dutchman's fiery nature will get the better of him in Singapore and lead his car into the wall somewhere.

While Max Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the most promising talents in F1, he has yet to take a pole position in the series. Due to the aerodynamic efficiency of the Red Bull car, and the fact that Singapore isn't the most power dependent circuit, we believe that both the Dutchman and Daniel Ricciardo will be favorites for pole.

1 / 5 NEXT