×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for Mexican GP

Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
64   //    22 Oct 2018, 23:27 IST

F1 Grand Prix of USA
F1 Grand Prix of USA

After a thrilling United States GP in Austin that saw Kimi Raikkonen take his first win since Australia 2013 in a Lotus, the Championship race between Sebastian Vettel & Lewis Hamilton will extend until at least Mexico. With 3 races to go, Vettel has a 70 point deficit, meaning he needs to close the gap by at least 20 points to keep the title race alive going into Brazil.

As that happens up front, Raikkonen has jumped 4 points ahead of fellow Finn, Valtteri Bottas to take third in the drivers' standings, and Max Verstappen has solidified his place in 5th as a string of unlucky finishes plague Daniel Ricciardo.

This time around in Mexico, the onus is on Vettel to make up places on Hamilton, and Ferrari will need a miraculous failure from Mercedes if they want to extend the title race even further. Meanwhile, in the midfield, Renault seem to have 4th place clinched, but anything can happen as Haas, McLaren & Force India vie for those last few points. Hulkenberg is also currently the best of the rest, but has Perez, Magnussen & Alonso not too far behind.

What will happen this time round in Mexico? Nobody knows, but as always, that won't stop us from guessing!

F1 Grand Prix of USA
F1 Grand Prix of USA

#1 Bottas gets pole in Mexico

With one of F1's Finn's grabbing the victory in the USA, we see it's the other Finn trying to one-up him and grab pole this Saturday. With Hamilton & Vettel squarely in the limelight, I believe the pressure will be building upon them, and a Bottas with nothing to lose will put in a blistering lap to grab pole in Mexico City.

Bottas has 6 poles in the past, and has shown that he has what it takes to find the right amount of time over one lap if need be. His skill in Quali has not always shined through, especially being paired up against the best qualifier of all time in Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes will need their 'wingman' to put in a good effort in order to keep Raikkonen & Vettel at bay, and whether or not he gets pole, they will want him to be ahead of the two Ferraris. That being said, I believe that the Nastola native will go above & beyond to pull one back in his fight for 3rd with Kimi & grab P1 on Saturday.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Mexican GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Kimi Raikkonen Lewis Hamilton F1 Standings 2018 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
Formula One: 5 Most Unique Liveries Ever
RELATED STORY
F1: Early Predictions for British GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the German GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Russian GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Japanese GP
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the 2018 British GP
RELATED STORY
Seventh in Mexico will secure Hamilton's fifth world title
RELATED STORY
F1, Italian Grand Prix 2018: Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1, Hungarian GP 2018: Race predictions and things we...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us