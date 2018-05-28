F1 2018: 5 Talking Points from the Monaco GP

Ricciardo achieves 'redemption' on the streets of Monaco and other talking points from Sunday's race.

Jamie Davies CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 01:14 IST 129 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ricciardo has now won two races in 2018

Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday after holding off Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in all of the 78 laps.

Not only was it Red Bull's second win of the season, but was also the Australian's second victory in 2018 to place him right back in contention for the Driver's Championship.

Ricciardo was on lightning form all weekend from topping all practice sessions to being the fastest in all three qualifying segments.

Ricciardo's other win was at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year.

This now puts Ricciardo third in the driver's championship with 72 points, 38 behind leader Hamilton.

A successful weekend all round for Ricciardo and Red Bull.

#5 Leclerc messes up home race

A day to forget for Leclerc

The big build-up to the weekend's race had a lot of focus on Sauber's Charles Leclerc who was racing at his home Grand Prix.

There was buzz that the 19-year-old could reach a top 10 finish on Sunday, with his recent form seeing him score points in Spain and Azerbaijan.

But Leclerc's amazing form had come to an end when he smashed into the back of Brendan Hartley's Toro Rosso when exiting the tunnel.

It seemed Leclerc's car had braking problems leaving Hartley unaware of what was going on behind him.

At the time, Leclerc was 14th on the grid with just a few laps remaining. It looked highly unlikely a third consecutive top 10 finish was on the cards.