F1 2018, Belgian GP: 5 Talking Points

Akhilesh Tirumala
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    26 Aug 2018, 23:42 IST

Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton took a 24-point lead over Sebastian Vettel before they head into the summer break. The Belgian Grand Prix was going to be a very crucial race in the race for the Drivers' Championship.

Hamilton took pole position in a dramatic way after it started raining, at the beginning of Q3. Raikkonen had set the fastest lap in Q1 and Q2, and the Ferrari genuinely looked quicker than the Mercedes on a dry track.

Raikkonen quickly retired in Q3 and ended up 6th on the grid. The rain wasn't too helpful for Vettel yet again, as his car slowed down quite a bit, helping the Englishman in the Mercedes do the fastest lap on the day.

Sebastian Vettel had to win the race to close the gap on Hamilton, and it looked like the Ferrari cars could do it, provided the track stayed dry on race day.

Here are the 5 talking points from the race:

#5 Opening lap chaos

Alonso crashes onto Charles Leclerc

The race started off perfectly for the first half of the grid. Nico Hulkenberg in the Renault, starting 15th on the Grid, had a lockup on his brakes on turn 1, as he crashed into Alonso. Alonso toppled over Charles Leclerc's car, as a result, all 3 cars had to retire from the race.

Both Ricciardo and Raikkonen suffered the after-effects of the crash, as Kimi went into the pits with a punctured rear tire and the Red Bull driver pitted as well, which looked more like a mechanical difficulty. Valtteri Bottas had a minor incident on turn 1 as well.

Daniel Ricciardo did come back into the race, only to retire completely in the 29th lap of the race, due to some mechanical issues. Fernando Alonso faced a very similar situation in 2012, on the same track, when he was part of the Ferrari team.

