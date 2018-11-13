F1 2018 Brazil GP Driver Ratings: Verstappen on Top Form as Leclerc Quietly Impresses

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton won after already becoming champion for the first time in his career with a brilliant victory in Sao Paulo yesterday. Interlagos is one of Hamilton’s bogey tracks (if he even has any) but his 72nd win in Formula 1 didn’t come without a stroke of luck. Max Verstappen was leading before colliding with the already lapped Esteban Ocon, one of the most controversial moments of the season so far. There were some decent drives throughout the field, but who impressed us and who disappointed us in South America? Keep reading to find out!

#10 Williams

Williams were predictably off the pace again in Brazil

Sergey Sirotkin – 16th

Williams can’t wait for 2018 to end. To his credit, Sirotkin did make it into Q2, an impressive feat in his lacklustre car. The Williamses, though, were found out during the race and spent the whole Grand Prix as backmarkers, finishing last and third to last. Sirotkin did finish ahead of Fernando Alonso, though, and this will give the Russian a better rating, but won’t save him from a poor one.

Driver’s rating: 4/10

Lance Stroll – 18th

For once, Lance Stroll had a better race than the man he’s going to replace at Force India (Ocon), but it was very far from a good display. He was out-qualified and out-performed by Sirotkin in the sister Williams and ran around at the tail of the field for almost the entire race. Nothing to write home about.

Driver’s rating: 1/10

#9 Toro Rosso

Hartley had a decent weekend in Brazil

Brendon Hartley – 11th

Brendon Hartley is still within a shot of retaining his seat at Toro Rosso in 2019, and performances like this won’t hurt him. The Kiwi was thoroughly out-qualified by his team-mate (16th to Gasly’s 9th), but Hartley came alive in the race, gaining five places through the Grand Prix and only finishing outside of the points by a single position. Another good showing in Abu Dhabi will put him in good stead for an F1 drive next year.

Driver’s rating: 6/10

Pierre Gasly – 13th

Gasly will feel downcast to not be in the points after his excellent show in qualifying. The Honda-powered Toro Rosso doesn’t suit Interlagos’ two long straights but he managed to make it into Q3 and even out-qualified a Haas. Things went downhill in the race, though, as tyre struggles made forced the Frenchman further and further down the field, eventually ending up in P13.

Driver’s rating: 4/10

