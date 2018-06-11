F1 2018, Canadian GP: 5 talking points

A pretty straight-forward race, but it makes the points table very interesting.

Vettel grabs his 3rd win of the season

With 6 Grands Prix wrapped up already, the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal was going to be crucial for the Vettel-Hamilton rivalry, and the race to win the Constructors' Championship between Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes.

Hamilton went into the race in Montreal on top of the Driver's Championship, leading Vettel by just 14 points.

Vettel managed to grab pole position in the Qualifying round, and behind him was Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull in 2nd and 3rd position.

Hamilton didn't really have a successful Qualifying, as he finished 4th on the grid, followed by Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo in the Ferrari and Red Bull respectively.

Unlike the previous Canadian Grands Prix, this one was fairly straight-forward, as there were no changes in the front three, as Vettel won his 50th Grand Prix, while Bottas and Verstappen grabbed another podium finish of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo who started the race in 6th position, finished the race 4th, ahead of Lewis Hamilton on 5th and Kimi Raikkonen in 6th.

On that note let's take a look at the 5 talking points:

#5 Local man fails to make an impact

Williams' drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin, both were disappointing in the Qualifying round, as they finished 17th and 18th on the grid respectively. But, it was the local man, Lance Stroll who had the worst possible start to the Grand Prix.

Torro Rosso's Brendon Hartley and Stroll crashed into each other in the very first lap of the race. Although initially, it looked like it was the Kiwi's fault, multiple replays later, it turned out that it was actually Stroll's fault.

Coming into Turn 6, Hartley was trying to overtake Stroll round the outside. The Canadian tried to defend his position and moved closer to the Torro Rosso. The Kiwi had no other choice but to hit the wall and subsequently crash into the Canadian.

Brendon Hartley had a very good Qualifying round with the Torro Rosso, as he finished 12th on the grid. He surely will be disappointed by the way his race finished.