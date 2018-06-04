F1 2018: Canadian Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live stream, start time, TV channel and circuit info Gilles Villeneuve

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Live? Live Stream &TV Channel info and more

Shahid Salman TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 04 Jun 2018, 19:12 IST

F1 News and Updates.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. time

Its time for round seven of the F1 World Championship, Formula One heads to the legendary Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel will continue their rivalry at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal.

Lewis Hamilton leads the driver standings over Vettel by 14 points and Daniel Ricciardo is 24 points behind Vettel after his win at Monaco.

Michael Schumacher holds the record for most number of wins having won seven times but that record may be equalled this year by the defending champion Lewis Hamilton if he manages to win. Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen have one win each in Canada.

Going by the circuit history and the previous records, Mercedes are favourites going into the weekend but the Ferrari team will be in close contention. Renault is bringing in an engine upgrade for Montreal, but don't expect Red-Bull racing cars to be as dominant as they were in the streets of Monaco, particularly through the final sector which has the long back straight and favours cars with a better straight-line speed.

The Mercedes and the Ferrari engine has performed better than Renault and the Honda, so considering Montreal is a high power output circuit expect teams running Ferrari and Mercedes engines to perform better.

In the midfield, it's gonna be tight as ever, but Williams and Haas should be up among the midfield pack after their disappointing performance in Monaco. The Toro Rosso, especially Gasly will also be fighting to be on top of the midfield cars. A Renault upgrade means more power in the Mclarens.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

It will commence at 2.10pm ( 11.40pm Indian Standard Time)

Before that, free practice one is on Friday, June 8 at 10 am (7.30pm IST)with free practice two following at 2 pm (11.30pm IST)

Free Practice three is on Saturday, June 9 at 11 am ( 8.30pm IST) and the battle for pole follows with qualifying at 2 pm (11.30pm IST)

What TV channel is the Canadian Grand Prix on and can I live stream it?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2, ABC.

The live stream of the Canadian Grand Prix will be available on Hotstar.

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40pm on Sunday, June 10.

On Thursday, practice one will be on air from 7.30pm and practice two from 11.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 8.30pm on Saturday and Qualifying from 11.30pm.

Qualifying Live Updates 11.30pm, Saturday, June 9.

Race Live Updates 11.40pm Sunday, June 10.

What circuit is the Canadian Grand Prix held at and how many laps do drivers race?

The Canadian Grand Prix is held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal.

The total race will have 70 laps excluding the warm-up lap with each lap being 4.361 Km.