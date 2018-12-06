F1 2018: Drivers with the most podiums in 2018

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The 2018 F1 season saw 21 races being held for the first time in the history of the sport. The long yet exciting season was filled with its share of thrilling moments, especially those which included the drivers fighting for podium spots.

The gap between the top three teams and the midfield is vast. It is evident by the fact that apart from the leading six drivers, only Sergio Perez scored a podium during the year in Azerbaijan. Daniel Ricciardo recorded two wins to his name and those were the only times he graced the podium with his smile.

The rest 60 spots over the course of the year went to drivers from Mercedes and Ferrari, and Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, which came as no surprise to anyone. Hopefully, from the next season onward, more teams can start competing at the front and bring a fight to the front-runners.

Here are the drivers with the most number of podium finishes for 2018:

#5 Valtteri Bottas (8)

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Valtteri Bottas is fifth on the list with eight podiums to his name. He is ahead only of Daniel Ricciardo among the driver of the best three teams, and the Australian had a championship marred with retirements and accidents.

Bottas was effectively the number 2 driver of Mercedes, especially during the second half of the season. By his own admission, 2018 was the worst season of the 29-year-old's career, and it shows in the vast gap of points that separate him in the drivers’ standings from his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

A tire puncture in Azerbaijan resulted in him losing out on a sure-shot win. It can also be said that Bottas was robbed of a win in Russia due to team orders, but the decision to implement them was sealed due to a poor start to the season by the Finn.

Valtteri did not score a single victory throughout the year, despite being in the best car, according to the constructor’s and driver’s titles.

However, it would be too harsh to say that the Silver Arrows driver did not have high points throughout the season. He finished runner-up on seven occasions and showed he had the pace time and again by bagging the most number of fastest laps in Grands Prix.

