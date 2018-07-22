F1 2018, German GP: 5 talking points

Hamilton tries to push his car to the pit-lane after crashing out of Qualifying

The Hockenheimring returned after a year's break, and it didn't fail to disappoint the fans. Sebastian Vettel entered the German Grand Prix as the Championship leader, and Lewis Hamilton was behind him, by 8 points.

Vettel finished above everyone in the Qualifying round as the fastest driver on the day. Behind him were the two Finnish drivers (Bottas & Raikkonen) in 2nd and 3rd places.

Lewis Hamilton had a dreadful Qualifying round as his car was retired after Q2, and he subsequently started 14th on the grid. Daniel Ricciardo was the other big name who failed to enter Q3 and started 19th on the grid.

The race was off to a straightforward start, as the top 3 maintained their positions, with Hamilton and Ricciardo overtaking the mid-level cars as expected.

But, it was the rain and the safety car towards the end, that made sure the race ended in a dramatic fashion and changed the entire course of this competition.

Here are the 5 talking points from the German Grand Prix:

#5 Yet another Red Bull DNF

Unfortunate result for the Australian

Things don't seem to be going smoothly for Red Bull for the past couple of Grands Prix. Max Verstappen ended up with a DNF in the last GP (British), but this time it was Daniel Ricciardo who couldn't finish the race.

The Australian failed to impress in the Qualifying round, as he started 19th on the grid, while his teammate started 4th.

Ricciardo managed a decent start and was climbing the ladder, slowly and steadily. He managed to climb as far as 6th on the grid, behind teammate Max Verstappen.

But, shortly after, he pulled over, and the team asked him to retire the car. Ricciardo did confirm in a post-race interview that it was due to an engine failure, and he was not sure of the specifics at that point in time. It was a pretty remarkable race for him till that point but, ended rather disappointingly.

