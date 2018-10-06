F1 2018: Hamilton vs Vettel- Championship comparison

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have provided a riveting rivalry for the 2018 championship title. The first half of the season saw both the drivers going neck and neck with each pulling the odds back in their favour whenever the other seemed to be gaining a healthy advantage. For now, Lewis has a strong 50 points lead over Sebastian, but Mercedes would still not be taking Vettel lightly.

The four-time world champions have proved that they are the best in the business and their respective teams have provided them with the cars worthy of the title fight. The two have performed so superbly that their teammates are yet to win even a single race. Quite like their drivers, Mercedes and Ferrari have also been locked in an intense battle of developing their cars as quickly as possible to overshadow the other’s improvement.

Winning each race from here on out is absolutely necessary for the German, and a little bit of luck on his side wouldn’t hurt either. Reliability on both cars has been above par, but as we turn towards the end of the season, engine parts related grid penalties could come into play.

The hefty fifty point lead that Lewis holds over his rival was formed bit by bit over the course of the year. Here is a statistical comparison between how the season and championship contention has turned out for both the racers:

#4 Number of fastest laps (2-1)

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

Fastest laps do not affect a championship directly as they mostly have nothing to do with the points awarded at the end of the race. The fastest laps can be indicative of the best machinery that the driver has at his disposal, even though a near perfect run around the circuit on low fuel and fresher tyres can easily displace the ones on the top of the leader board.

Engines being turned down at the latter stages of the race when there is not much of a threat of overtaking, as well as a particularly traffic-free stretch of track can also be factors in fastest laps being timed by drivers lower down the order.

Nonetheless, Lewis Hamilton has set a couple fastest laps while Sebastian Vettel has scored one.

