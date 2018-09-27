Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 2018: Predicted winner for each of the final 6 races of the season

Tasirul Momin
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
272   //    27 Sep 2018, 23:28 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
Hamilton (left) has won seven races this year, two more than Vettel (right)

With six races still left in this year's F1 calendar, Mercedes driver and reigning World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, leads the World Driver's Championship over Scuderia Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 40 points.

As the Formula 1 circus is heading towards the Russian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Sochi Autodrom next Sunday at 4.40 pm Indian Standard Time,

Here we are going to predict the Grand Prix Winner for the upcoming six races to end the 2018 campaign of Motorsport's pinnacle.

 Russian Grand Prix

<p>
Vettel took Pole Position at Sochi in 2017 and finished the race in second place

The Russian Grand Prix will take place on 30 September in the Sochi Autodrom where Lewis Hamilton will start the race with 40 points lead over Sebastian Vettel. The British driver has won two out of the four races disputed on Russian soil, as well as his team, Mercedes, who won all four races to date. But the pressure will all be on Vettel and Ferrari after two bad races at Italy and Singapore, where they were the favorites.

I expect Vettel to control the pressure and score his much-needed sixth win of the year.


Predicted winner at Russia: Sebastian Vettel

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Previews
F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Previews

Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Japan - Qualifying
Vettel has won four times at Suzuka, but he has not done it with Ferrari

The 2018 Japanese Grand Prix will be held at the famous Suzuka circuit on the 7th of October at 10.40 am Indian Standard Time. As always, there can be a dramatic race there and a tough battle between Vettel and Hamilton as well as Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished second last year behind Hamilton.

Vettel knows how to dominate in Japan, where he won four races with Red Bull (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013, and has four Pole Positions to his name. He would be in need of another strong finish at Japan and he might close his gap with Hamilton.


Predicted winner at Japan: Sebastian Vettel

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
Vettel at Singapore
Russian GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Standings 2018 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Calendar 2019
Tasirul Momin
CONTRIBUTOR
Hello there my real name is Tasirul Momin i live in a small town called Malda,West Bengal I am a YouTuber and my channel name is Indian GamerX you can check for gaming news and updates I have my own blog
