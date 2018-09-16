Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Singapore GP: Weekend Awards

George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
56   //    16 Sep 2018, 22:44 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
Lewis Hamilton picked up the winner's trophy, but who wins our special awards this weekend?

Lewis Hamilton grabbed the headlines with a faultless drive in the the Singapore Grand Prix to win his fourth race in five Grands Prix. The race around Marina Bay was largely uneventful, but there were some standout performances and a few crazy incidents in Sunday's Formula 1 action. So, who picks up our awards for the weekend? Keep reading to find out!

Driver of the Weekend

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
Lewis Hamilton was faultless throughout the weekend.

There's no beating around the bush here, only one man was going to pick this one up, and it's the defending champion, Lewis Hamilton. Marina Bay is one of the few circuits where Mercedes have struggled (by their standards, at least) around in the turbo-era. In 2015, they were miles off the pace; in 2017, half the top men were taken out on Lap 1; and even though both 2014 and 2016 brought wins, it was only just ahead of the chasing pack.

Red Bull and Ferrari will have pigeonholed this race as one to capitalise on Merc's lack of pace. However, that simply didn't happen, as Hamilton produced a perfect lap in qualifying to take pole position. The four-time world champion even went as far as to label the tour the best of his career, and it's hard to argue against that statement.

In the race itself, aside from a hairy moment while lapping traffic, he was never threatened, keeping Sebastian Vettel at arm's length in the first stinit, and relatively cruising across the line ahead of Max Verstappen in the second.



George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
22-year-old Automotive Engineer with a passion for sports journalism, in particular Formula 1 and Football.
