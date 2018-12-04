×
F1 2018: Top 5 Driver Performances

George Howson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    04 Dec 2018, 21:07 IST

Does the five-time World Champion make the top of our list?
Does the five-time World Champion make the top of our list?

Lewis Hamilton became just the third man to win five Formula 1 World Championships in 2018 and the Brit has made a very strong case to be named as the best overall performer this year.

However, there have been some incredible showings up and down the grid and across the season, so the World Champion has some strong competition.

It's always difficult to compare drivers from different teams, so their performances compared with their team-mates will, of course, be considered in this ranking.

From a red hot rookie to a departing legend, all of these drivers have out-performed their cars on a number of occassions, so here's our best five performers of F1 season.

#5 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly put in one of the performances of the season in Bahrain
Pierre Gasly put in one of the performances of the season in Bahrain

Pierre Gasly gave us a sneak-peak into what we could expect from the Frenchman in 2018, but the Toro Rosso driver still rose well above expectations this year.

In just his seventh race in Formula 1, he thrilled us all by putting in an electric qualifying lap at Bahrain, lining up fifth on the grid thanks to Lewis Hamilton's penalty and Max Verstappen's mechanical troubles.

In the race, Gasly began to fall back but remained in the coverted "best of the rest" spot. Red Bull's decision to switch to Honda power for 2019 units may have been aided by this race, as both Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo retired within the first three laps, the pair exiting due to mechanical issues.

Kimi Raikkonen would also retire during the race, leaving Gasly to finish an extremely impressive fourth.

That was arguably the performance of the season, but similar displays in Monaco, Hungary and Belgium saw him comfortably beat Brendon Hartley over the course of the season.

No wonder Gasly has been promoted to Red Bull, while Hartley is out of the sport, being replaced by Thai hot shot Alexander Albon.

F1 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Fernando Alonso Lewis Hamilton
George Howson
ANALYST
