F1 2018: What's in store for Force India?  

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
385   //    25 Jul 2018, 20:59 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Germany
Sahara Force India

The future of Sahara Force India is currently a hot topic in motor sports. The Silverstone-based team, if reports are to be believed, is moving towards bankruptcy and this is more than enough for bringing interests.

Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian-based businessman and father of current Williams driver Lance Stroll, is really interested in Sahara Force India. Team principal of Sahara Force India, Vijay Mallya recently shoved all rumours about the team selling and name change, citing them as media hypes. However, he did say that if any offers come, he will think about it.

Now straight after German GP, the rumours are swirling about the UK-based team, suggesting a possibility of the ownership change.

Lawrence Stroll had once said in an interview that he will do everything to make his son champion, which backs up the rumours of him buying Force India. Force India has recently shown great performance as a mid-fielder team, compared to the likes of McLaren, Renault, and HAAS.

In 2017 and 2016, Sahara Force India finished 4th in the Constructors' Championship and are now running 5th in the Constructors' Championship this year, which is enough to prove the capability of this team.

Lawrence Stroll with son Lance Stroll
Lawrence Stroll with son Lance Stroll

Force India's COO Otmar Szafnauer also recently admitted that the team is suffering from lack of resources saying, “It's a development race I've always said that that's what it is, and it continues to be so. We're nowhere near the asymptote of performance on these cars, people are learning all the time.

"To win a development race you need the resources to be able to develop. We are suffering, truth be told. If we had more resources, both financial and internal manufacturing, we'd have parts on the car quicker. And in a development race, that hurts you."

Sahara Force India evidently need fund to perform better and Lawrence Stroll can give enough fund to restart the development of the financially struggling Force India.

If the Canadian businessman does indeed eventually end up buying Force India, Lance Stroll will definitely drive for Force India as a primary pilot, while Sergio Perez would be secondary driver. As this is turning out, Sahara Force India may soon work as a team for a single driver and team orders will be deployed, if required.

The vision of Lawrence Stroll is limited to him but it is evident enough that Sahara Force India will have to work their head into development, before competing with top teams like Red Bull Racing.



Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
silent guy with ray of hopes
