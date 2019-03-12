F1 2019: 5 Early Predictions for the Australian GP

Anish Vishwakoti FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 65 // 12 Mar 2019, 00:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Winter Testing in Barcelona - Day Four

It's finally race week! The 2019 Formula One Season is upon us and after months of waiting, a few weeks of testing and a whole load of change, we are almost set to return to F1 at full racing speed.

After not much change at all between the 2017 & 2018 seasons, F1 in 2019 is set for a full reset as teams, drivers, manufacturers, liveries and a lot more have gone through some alterations.

It's a whole new Ferrari with 4-time World Champ Sebastian Vettel chasing Hamilton's 5 titles, all while he's got the upstart Charles Leclerc breathing down his neck in the partner Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes look to defend their titles but it might be a harder job considering the additional challenge of dealing with the likes of the Honda-powered Red Bulls being driven by Max Verstappen & Pierre Gasly.

Whether the Japanese manufacturer can finally get Red Bull to a consistent race winning form is to be seen, but they will certainly be up for it. Going into Australia there's a whole lot to look out for, and we simply can't wait. What's going to happen? Who knows, but as always that won't stop us from guessing!

Here are our 5 early predictions for the 2019 Australian GP.

#5 Gasly on Pole

Red Bull Showrun

Going into the first race of the season it's always hard to predict which cars are the fastest, both in a straight line and through a series of turns. However, with the new Honda engine in the back of the Red Bull, we pick the Frenchman, Pierre Gasly to be the first one to nab pole position in Australia.

This isn't a wild guess either, the logic comes from the fact that the Toro Rossos last year found themselves with impressive speed trap numbers consistently throughout the year.

Advertisement

With all the change that's been marking the 2019 season, I see Gasly being the newcomer to a top team to put this change on show, as opposed to the old guard or even another top team rookie in Charles Leclerc.

While his seat was occupied by the Australian Daniel Ricciardo last year, we see Gasly putting his Red Bull through the ringer and grabbing pole on Saturday.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement