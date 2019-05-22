F1 2019: 5 Early Predictions for the Monaco Grand Prix

After five rounds of the 2019 Formula One World Championship, Mercedes have almost incredulously racked up five consecutive 1-2 finishes, giving themselves the best start to any World Championship in history. Mercedes are making a case for this to be the most dominant season for a team in Formula One ever, they certainly have gotten off to the right start in order to do so.

It has become abundantly clear after just racing in Barcelona, site of Winter testing, that Ferrari just don't have the package right now to beat Mercedes on pace. And as we head to Monaco, a track where Mercedes in the hybrid era have had mixed success, it is increasingly looking like Ferrari will need a miracle in order to match up to Mercedes. It is more likely that at Monaco if anyone poses a threat to the Silver Arrows, it will be either Max Verstappen or Pierre Gasly in their Red Bulls that have always been strong on the streets of Monte Carlo.

As Mercedes look like gleaming giants on top of both Championship standings, we sure hope that somebody, anybody can at least pose a challenge and keep it interesting. Whether it will happen or not, or whether anything will happen or not, is another question entirely. Regardless, that won't stop us from guessing, so read on to see our 5 early predictions for the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix!

#5 Pierre steals pole from Max

The story of qualifying last year was that Max Verstappen was looking the fastest up until Saturday when he rammed his Red Bull car into the wall, denying himself his first pole position. This allowed his then partner Daniel Ricciardo to steal pole position and drive a brilliant race with engine issues the next day to a redemption victory in Monaco.

While this story might seem like it was setting up for a redemption pole for Max in Monaco, we see the Dutchman falling short on Saturday yet again, with his now partner Pierre Gasly being the one to swoop in and grab P1 to start the race. Gasly did not have the optimal start to the season, having to adapt to a car that would have primarily been designed around Verstappen and Ricciardo, as well as having some misfortune due to penalties and unreliability.

However, we believe that the Frenchman is due for a breakout performance, showing that he can take it to Verstappen, and even if it doesn't come in the race, we see him bringing it to the entire grid on Saturday. There is precedent for the Red Bulls beating out their competitors at Monaco, with the street circuit being suited to their car more than others and minimal emphasis on power. While we could definitely see Mercedes get it all together in Monaco, we at least hope that on this one circuit the Red Bulls can shine and pull one out, and we believe it will be Gasly to do it.

