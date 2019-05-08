×
F1 2019: 5 Early predictions for the Spanish GP

Anish Vishwakoti
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    08 May 2019, 13:44 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Four rounds done in the 2019 F1 Season and Mercedes have notched four consecutive 1-2 finishes and gotten off to the best start to the season of any team in F1 history. In another year where Ferrari seem to have the upper hand in terms of pace and performance, Mercedes have been getting the better of the Scuderia and it's currently a two horse race between Bottas and Hamilton at the front.

Last year's Spanish Grand Prix also ominously resulted in a Mercedes 1-2 finish as well, and with Mercedes firing on all cylinders right now, it's not hard to imagine them grabbing yet another similar finish. Ferrari just can't seem to put everything together over the weekend, with either reliability issues or qualifying troubles ruining their chances so far. Max Verstappen in the Red Bull has even managed to split Charles Leclerc from Sebastian Vettel in the Driver's Championship.

The midfield battle is tight as well, with Sergio Perez, Pierre Gasly and Kimi Raikkonen all currently sitting in 6th with 13 points, and Lando Norris and Kevin Magnussen close behind. With everyone vying for sparse points, and Ferrari desperately trying to get a perfect weekend together, anything could happen in Spain. We can't tell for sure what will go down, but as always, that won't stop us from guessing!

#5 Bottas's Porridge gets him Pole

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

The F1 world has been taken by storm by Valtteri Bottas's breakfast of champions, with the Finn announcing porridge as the secret to his great races in 2019. The current championship leader seems to have found his groove and with Lewis Hamilton close behind, I see Mercedes at least starting off the weekend with a 1-2 on Saturday. I see Bottas ahead of Hamilton on Saturday, the reverse of last year's starting 2 in Spain.

Bottas and Hamilton have both shown that they can go quick in Spain, and can go quick this season. There will likely be nothing separating the two, and with one point leaving Bottas at the top for now, I see him being as motivated as ever to beat out his teammate for two races in a row and put himself in P1 on Saturday.

