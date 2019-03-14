F1 2019: 5 rivalries expected in the new season

Waiting for the lights off at Albert Park, Melbourne. Source: formula1.com

As the new Formula 1 season kicks off and everyone is predicting who will be the new champion, there is no doubt that there are going to be a lot of new rivalries stirring up.

Last year, we saw the rivalry between the championship contenders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton get very intense, especially as they became nail bitingly close in the points. Also, we witnessed the sibling-like rivalry between Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo the two drivers on the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team.

The midfield did not leave us disappointed with the Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rivalry on who will be the better Spainard on the track. Then came the Esteban Ocon vs Sergio Perez battle for who would be retained for the new team. Not to forget the newly born Ocon and Verstappen rivalry from the Brazilian Grand Prix which honestly, was something everyone would have loved if the Frenchman had a seat for the season.

2018 was a great year for Formula One and we expect 2019 to be no less. Looking at the new drivers in the midfield, there is a lot of hope for teams like Renault and McLaren trying to get back to their former glory, and for the new Formula 2 lads who are joining the big boy league or perhaps even the veterans who are now in new smaller teams fighting for points.

Here are the top five rivalries that one may expect from the 2019 racing season:

#5 Lando Norris and George Russell

F1 Grand Prix of Australia - Previews

There is no denying that these two Brits have a healthy rivalry since their Formula 2 racing season, as they were so close in their points count which made sure their every single race counted.

They are great friends off the track but when it comes to racing on the track, these two have respect for each other. They both are here for their Formula 1 debut this year and we are expecting nothing less than amazing racing from these two young magicians driving for McLaren and Williams Racing respectively.

While McLaren struggled with a Renault engine and trying to fix mechanical issues on their cars, Williams on the other hand is now a smaller team compared to the giants like Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and their problem is reliability. Although, they have a pretty strong engine supplied by Mercedes, being a smaller team means that R&D takes time and spares are not available easily.

