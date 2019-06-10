F1: 5 Talking Points from Canadian Grand Prix 2019

Charanjot Singh
10 Jun 2019, 16:23 IST

It was an awkward post-race podium after everything that had transpired in the race

Canadian Grand Prix ended in what were controversial circumstances. In the view of many, this was a blot on F1 as a race which could have been remembered as a scene of an epic battle between two legends of the sport saw a well-deserved race victory taken away. A race which should have been the point where Ferrari finally notched up a victory just became a scene of another of Lewis Hamilton's victories.

The rest of the grid showed an impressive return to form for Renault as they put together their best result for the season while Lance Stroll brought his racing point home in 9th place in what was an admirable drive from the Canadian. As Formula One dusts itself off and moves to France, let's look back at 5 talking points after the Canadian Grand Prix.

#1 The only luck Vettel seems to have is bad luck

Vettel was furious at the penalty dished out to him

A couple of moments that happened in the last two races had the potential to turn the form book upside down. In Monaco, Lewis and Max made contact when Max was finally able to make a move. Fortuitously, both come out of it safely and Lewis takes the victory. What if the damage had been terminal? We would have seen Vettel at the top of the podium with an improbable win and cutting the gap to Lewis by 25 points. Fast forward to Canada and a hoax of a penalty takes the victory away from Seb and hands it to Lewis.

If that was not the case there would have been another 7 point swing in Vettel's favor and the championship which seems to be wrapped up and on the way to Lewis' address would have had two able contenders nearby on points. But sadly that's not to be. There have been many points in the last couple of years when Luck has seemed to drown Vettel at the worst of moments. Be it the rain in Hungary Last year or be it the rain in Hockenheim. It does seem that the crucial rub of the green just seems to desert Vettel at crucial points.

