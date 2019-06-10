×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1: 5 Talking Points from Canadian Grand Prix 2019

Charanjot Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
203   //    10 Jun 2019, 16:23 IST

It was an awkward post-race podium after everything that had transpired in the race
It was an awkward post-race podium after everything that had transpired in the race

Canadian Grand Prix ended in what were controversial circumstances. In the view of many, this was a blot on F1 as a race which could have been remembered as a scene of an epic battle between two legends of the sport saw a well-deserved race victory taken away. A race which should have been the point where Ferrari finally notched up a victory just became a scene of another of Lewis Hamilton's victories.

The rest of the grid showed an impressive return to form for Renault as they put together their best result for the season while Lance Stroll brought his racing point home in 9th place in what was an admirable drive from the Canadian. As Formula One dusts itself off and moves to France, let's look back at 5 talking points after the Canadian Grand Prix.

#1 The only luck Vettel seems to have is bad luck

Vettel was furious at the penalty dished out to him
Vettel was furious at the penalty dished out to him

A couple of moments that happened in the last two races had the potential to turn the form book upside down. In Monaco, Lewis and Max made contact when Max was finally able to make a move. Fortuitously, both come out of it safely and Lewis takes the victory. What if the damage had been terminal? We would have seen Vettel at the top of the podium with an improbable win and cutting the gap to Lewis by 25 points. Fast forward to Canada and a hoax of a penalty takes the victory away from Seb and hands it to Lewis.

If that was not the case there would have been another 7 point swing in Vettel's favor and the championship which seems to be wrapped up and on the way to Lewis' address would have had two able contenders nearby on points. But sadly that's not to be. There have been many points in the last couple of years when Luck has seemed to drown Vettel at the worst of moments. Be it the rain in Hungary Last year or be it the rain in Hockenheim. It does seem that the crucial rub of the green just seems to desert Vettel at crucial points.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Canadian Grand Prix 2019 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Advertisement
F1 Canadian Grand Prix , Montreal 2019 How to Watch? Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Circuit and Weather info 
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Ferrari admits it is behind everywhere in terms of performance 
RELATED STORY
Hamilton on Vettel drama: I forced him into error
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian GP 2019: Mercedes' unbeaten streak may end in Montreal
RELATED STORY
Awkward scenes as Vettel joins Hamilton before podium
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Ferrari to appeal Vettel's penalty
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Most Successful Drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Results: Vettel's penalty hands Hamilton victory in the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Predictions: 5 Things likely to happen at the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 News: Leclerc changing his approach to qualifying 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us