F1 2019: Kickstarting The New Season

2019 Season would be an interesting one for many teams!

Formula 1 2019 season is about to start with Australian GP knocking on the doors. The teams and drivers enjoyed some fantastic preseason and testing sessions. This article aims at a quick run through all the 10 teams and their drivers!

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow

Ferrari would be desperate to end their 12-year trophy drought. It was in 2007 Ferrari last had a grabbed a championship.

It is highly likely, With the best lap timings in the pre-season testing Ferrari would finally have either the driver’s or constructor’s championship if their drivers deliver!

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari was optimistic when they appointed four-time world champion in Sebastian Vettel in 2015. However, Vettel had the best opportunity to bring the title home last year only lost to Hamilton’s superior champion mindset. Vettel needs to up his game to win the championship this year.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc would be an incredible addition to the team. Charles cannot replace the coolness or experience Kimi bought into the team.

However, a young gun is a much-needed addition to the Ferrari team. Charles would be pushing Vettel at least in the second half of the season.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

The domination of the Mercedes team over the past five years in the F1 Arena is incredible. Toto Wolf and Niki Lauda shaped this team into an unbeatable team with sheer tactics and tactical brilliance.

If Ferrari fails to put adequate pressure on Mercedes, then both drivers and constructors championship would remain with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton

He is currently the undoubted king in the F1 arena. He is another version of Schumacher and Vettel at their best but unique in his own terms. Mentally Hamilton is superior to any other driver in the grid.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is an outstanding team player. He is capable of improving and even challenging Hamilton and Vettel for the title. But it all depends on how Mercedes is going to handle Bottas going ahead of Hamilton

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Parting ways with Renault and tying up with Honda would be a robust experiment for the team. But the preseason did not look that bad for the team.

Can Challenge Ferrari and Mercedes for quite a few races if the new engine performs well.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen had a phenomenal 2018. He outpaced his counterpart Daniel Ricciardo perhaps that would have prompted Dan away from the team. Max attacking mindset is the best in F1 racers. Even though he lacks discipline at times, he would be definitely challenging Hamilton and Vettel throughout the season if Honda engine can deliver.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly’s move from Torro Rosso to Red Bull partnering his old buddy Max is an excellent addition to the team. Gasly can bring consistency to the team.

Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo

It was perhaps the most discussed move of 2018. Ricciardo was brave enough to test himself in Renault when he could have stuck with a safer and smoother option in Red Bull Racing.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed a relatively good 2018 season. He would be optimistic and looking forward towards a better 2019 season.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean

Romain is a talented driver, but lack of consistency and some errors cost him many points in the f1 grid. The Swiss driver is capable of bringing some good race points home for the Haas Team.

Kevin Magnussen

After having an incredible 2018, Kevin would be loving to start the season with confidence and better his 2018 performance.

McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris

Norris would be a little too ambitious to emulate fellow brit 5-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who came as a rookie in the same team and achieved all the heights in F1 arena.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Spanish racer has a burden on his shoulder to steady the Mclaren team and bring back them to consistency. Carlos is capable of bringing home some points for the team.

Racing Point F1 Team

Sergio Perez

Perez is in solid shape and will be hoping to race with sheer vogue in 2019 season. A couple of podiums looks likely for the Spaniard.

Lance Stroll

Lance did not enjoy a great season with Team Williams. He would be hoping to improve his performances and march to the top 10 drivers list in 2019 season.

Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen

One of the eyebrow-raising transfers in the 2018 season. Kimi was having a calm and smooth stint at Ferrari.

The ‘Iceman’ is always super fresh and will be looking forward to new challenges in the f1 sport which he has never experienced before. Looks like Kimi would be having a similar season like Alonso had in 2017 and 2018.

Antonio Giovinazzi

The Italian is coming back after a stint with the team which was known as Sauber in 2017. The car doesn’t look promising.

Williams Racing

It looks like Williams having one of the worst cars in the grid. The preseason testing doesn’t seem promising for Williams.

George Russell

George earned himself a place in F1 arena by winning the 2018 F2 championship. The English man would be excited and would prove a point in F1. It would be an excellent season for him if he can grab some points off the grid.

Robert Kubica

One of the greatest comebacks in F1 history and most likely move. Kubica would be having mixed emotions returning to the F1 grid since 2010.

However, time will tell us how the firm is the Polish driver after suffering severe injuries from the rally crash in 2011. F1 fans are divided about his performance; some are skeptical while others are optimistic.

Red Bull-Toro Rosso Honda

Alexander Albon

The Thai driver would be looking forward to getting along with the can in the grid. Not a great experience in the f1 car with the grid time.

Daniil Kvyat

Providing this is the third season for Kvyat he would be keen to better his past performances and collect some points off the grid. Torro Rosso would be expecting a consistent performance from the Russian.

