F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Belgian GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Khushi Chandani
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Aug 28, 2022 09:23 PM IST

Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix this weekend to secure his ninth race win of the season and extend his lead in the championship standings. The Dutchman now holds a whopping 93-point advantage over his team-mate Sergio Perez and 98 points over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Despite starting the race in P14, Verstappen made it to the front of the grid to take the lead in the race from pole-sitter Carlos Sainz within the first 12 laps. The Spaniard simply did not have the pace to match the Red Bulls this afternoon and only managed to secure a P3 finish behind Verstappen and Perez.

Perez's gap to his teammate over the course of the race was a clear indication of just how fast the reigning F1 world champion was this weekend, who made it through the pack with complete ease.

Charles Leclerc, who was hoping to turn his fortunes at the start of the second half of the season, had yet another underwhelming day at Spa and finished the race in fifth after starting the race just a single position behind Verstappen. He was, however, given a five-second penalty for crossing the pit lane speed limit and ended up with a P6 result. With this, the Monegasque has lost his second-place position in the drivers' standings to Sergio Perez, with only 15 points separating him from his teammate Carlos Sainz, who is closing in.

George Russell had quite an interesting race today and had the potential to take yet another podium in Belgium. After a rough start to the season, Mercedes were hoping to kick off the second half of the year with a bang and finally secure the win that they have been chasing all season.

Lewis Hamilton, however, had a nightmare of a race, having retired at the start following contact with Fernando Alonso's Alpine. The Spaniard still managed to make it to the top five and moved up to ninth in the championship standings. This places him ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who was forced to retire from the race after colliding with Nicholas Latifi on the opening laps of the race. With an eighth-place finish, Sebastian Vettel has moved up to 12th in the F1 drivers' standings, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who had yet another disappointing outing in Spa.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Belgian GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT284
2Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT191
3Charles LeclercMONFerrari186
4Carlos SainzESPFerrari171
5George RussellGBRMercedes170
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes146
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes76
8Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault64
9Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault51
10Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari46
11Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari22
12Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes20
13Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes19
14Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT18
15Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari12
16Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
17Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari5
18Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes4
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes4
20Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0
21Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0

