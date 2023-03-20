F1 2023 Constructor Standings after Saudi Arabian GP

Red Bull have further extended their lead in the 2023 F1 championship with an absolutely dominant performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Sergio Perez took his first race win of the season in Jeddah, ahead of teammate Max Verstappen in P2, who fought from P15.

Team principal Christian Horner was beyond thrilled with Red Bull's results this weekend. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in a post-race media interaction, the Briton said:

"The team, all credit to them, have built an incredible car. What we saw today, two drivers pushing each other, Max coming through from 15th on the grid - by half distance, he was already in P4. Checo, I think that was his best ever race, managing the pace, the restart and those guys were going absolutely flat out."

Fernando Alonso drove an impressive race and gave it his all to secure his 100th career F1 podium. However, he lost it to George Russell after being given two penalties over the course of the race.

The Spaniard settled for P4, although his teammate Lance Stroll was forced to retire from the race due to an issue with his car. With this, Aston Martin lost their second-place position in the constructors' standings to Mercedes.

George Russell was promoted to a podium spot after the two-time world champion was stripped of it. Lewis Hamilton finished the race in fifth, allowing the Silver Arrows to move a step ahead in the championship.

Ferrari, on the other hand, had yet another underwhelming performance at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh respectively. With 26 points to their name, the Scuderia stands fourth in the championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted that this was "not a good result," whilst emphasizing some positives. He said:

"It's not a good result. We didn't have the pace, we have to be honest. We have positive points from the weekend - the reliability, the qualy pace was much better. We have to understand where the lack of performance is coming from. It is not coming from the management."

Both Alpines finished in the top 10 this weekend. They beat the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, who scored the first championship point of the season for the American outfit.

Although both Alfa Romeos finished outside the top 10, the team stands sixth in the championship with four points to their name. Williams, AlphaTauri, and McLaren all failed to score points this weekend and remain at the bottom of the standings.

Here are the 2023 F1 Constructor Standings after the Saudi Arabian GP

Pos Team PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 87 2 Mercedes 41 3 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 35 4 Ferrari 26 5 Alpine Renault 8 6 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 7 Haas Ferrari 1 8 Williams Mercedes 1 9 AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 10 McLaren Mercedes 0

