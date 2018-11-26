F1: 4 Best races of Fernando Alonso's career

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 // 26 Nov 2018, 13:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fernando Alonso at the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is definitely one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time and one of the best of his generation. Although he has won only 2 Championships and not a single one since 2006, he is still highly rated even today as he finishes his hugely impressive Formula One career.

For a large part of his career, he never was blessed with a Championship winning car but still used his limited resources and managed to win 2 World Championships ending Schumacher and Ferrari's dominance in 2005. Along with Flavio Briatore, Alonso formed a highly successful partnership at Renault. Some of his races during his time at Ferrari and Mclaren were simply superb.

Though Alonso won't be competing in the 2019 F1 Season as he pursues other interests at the Indy 500 and the World Endurance Championship, he has left the window open for a return to Formula One in 2020 or beyond. We take a look at 4 of Alonso's most memorable race wins

#4 Malaysian Grand Prix 2012

Alonso celebrates his win at the 2012 Malaysian F1 Grand Prix

The 2012 Formula One season was historic in many ways with 6 current or former World Champions participating. This meant that the longstanding record of 5 Champions competing in 1970 was finally broken.

The Australian Grand Prix was the first race of the season and uncharacteristically Ferrari did not manage a single podium finish. The second round was held in Sepang, Malaysia. Alonso started from 9th on the grid.

Considering Ferrari's disastrous start, few would have thought that Alonso can get anything meaningful out of this race. The rain-marred race saw multiple Safety Car deployments. Alonso capitalized on the errors made by the other drivers to take the race lead in the last few laps.

A fighting Fernando Alonso took the chequered flag against all odds and the championship lead in the ensuing process.

1 / 4 NEXT