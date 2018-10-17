F1: 4 Contenders for Williams seat

Last week hosted the announcement of Mercedes' reserve driver George Russell agree to join Williams for the 2019 championship.

Russell has been in the Mercedes background throughout the year with one or two sessions in practice in one of the silver arrows. The 20-year-old will be the third Briton on next year's driver's line-up alongside Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Before entering the Formula One scene, Russell is currently the reigning GP3 series champion. The Brit is also currently competing in Formula 2 and is currently leading the championship ahead of Alexander Albon. And now his talent has been recognised by the bosses at Williams.

So that's one seat taken care of but who will be Russell's teammate next season?

Here are 4 possible contenders for the last remaining seat at Williams...

#4 Marcus Ericsson

Ericsson is out of a job at Sauber

It looks very unlikely for Williams to go with Sauber's Marcus Ericsson but the Swede is an option. Ericsson was recently confirmed as an F1 driver without a team for 2019 as Sauber recruited Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

His current teammate Charles Leclerc has been prioritised by the team despite Ericsson being with the group longer than the man from Monaco. But the bosses at Sauber have noticed the talent and contribution Leclerc brings to the team and even before his debut season in F1 comes to an end, a seat at Ferrari has already been granted.

The Swiss team has offered Ericsson a reserved seat for next year but the racing driver looks to be joining another racing series instead. Ericsson did hint recently that a move to the States to take part in IndyCar is an option on the table for next year, according to Wheels24.

Sauber? Or IndyCar? Some thinking time for Mr Ericsso.

