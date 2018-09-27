F1: 4 Drivers with the most consecutive wins

Vettel had a scintillating 2013 Formula 1 season

The current Formula One season, for the most part, has seen a fair share of action between the top-two drivers - Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. So far, the 2018 season produced some nailbiting finishes along with some extraordinary race results, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats for the entire season.

However, in F1, that is not the case every year. At times, a couple of drivers stepped-up their game and were miles ahead of the competition. These drivers had a clear advantage over their rivals and dominated the Formula One racing circuit by raking up multiple wins consecutively, and ultimately, went on to win the drivers' championship.

Let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at the four drivers with the most consecutive wins in Formula One.

#4 Michael Schumacher - 7 Wins, 6 Wins

Michael Schumacher went on to win seven drivers' championships

Michael Schumacher's record of seven consecutive wins came during the 2004 Formula One season while his record of six wins came in 2000-2001.

The prolific German driver was in his prime while driving for Ferrari and captured everyone's imagination. Schumacher's first run started with a famous victory at the 2000 Italian Grand Prix. He went on to win the remaining three races of the season to claim nine wins during the 2000 Formula 1 calendar year. The German started the next season the way he ended the previous season by picking up a win at Albert Park. His win-streak came to an end at the Brazilian Gand Prix, when Schumacher conceded the first place to David Coulthard.

Michael Schumacher's second run came three years later during the 2004 Formula 1 season. The German won the seventh round at the European Grand Prix and continued to stay on the top step of the podium for seven races. Schumacher's winning run came to an end at the 2004 Belgian Grand Prix, when Raikkonen took the chequered flag after starting the race from the tenth spot.

