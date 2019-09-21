F1: 4 Possible Destinations for Nico Hulkenberg in 2020

Jamie Davies FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 61 // 21 Sep 2019, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nico Hulkenberg currently has no seat for 2020

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg has an uncertain future in Formula One after his team announced Esteban Ocon to be Daniel Ricciardo's new team mate for the 2020 season.

F1 is known for being a tough motorsport series for any racing driver to break into, as there are only 20 seats need filling each year. Sadly, many talented racers have been given the axe owing to the lack of seats.

This has either been down to new talent going up the ranks or another driver offering more to the team, mainly financial gain. Last year saw Ocon being replaced by Lance Stroll at Racing Point in which Mercedes were happy to hire the Frenchman as a reserve driver.

Mercedes' Team Principal Toto Wolff has praised the young driver and has been determined to get Ocon a valuable seat back into F1.

The outcome leaves Hulkenberg without a seat and after recent news of Haas extending Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen's contracts for next season, the German's chances of staying in F1 are not looking good.

But there are still a handful of seats left untouched for 2020 and here are four possible options for Hulkenberg.

#4 Racing Point

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico

It does look like an outside chance but there is a very small chance for Nico Hulkenberg to be offered a seat at Racing Point for next year.

Hulkenberg drove for Force India earlier on in his career before they were renamed Racing point. He's had two spells with the group in which the first stint was in 2011 and 2012 before being reunited with Force India in 2014. Hulkenberg then left the team for Renault at the end of 2016.

Sergio Perez is currently confirmed for Racing Point in 2020 after the Mexican signed an extension which will keep him at the team until 2022. Lance Stroll. however, has not yet been confirmed but is expected to keep the seat given the fact that his father Lawrence Stroll after all does own the team.

1 / 4 NEXT