F1: 4 things yet to be settled in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Nov 2018, 00:24 IST

The final race of the 2018 F1 season has a lot to offer
The final race of the 2018 F1 season has a lot to offer

The drivers' championship has been decided a couple of races ago in favour of Lewis Hamilton while the constructors' championship went to Mercedes after they put on a strong show at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

With both the titles already decided, anyone thinking that the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has nothing to offer must reconsider as there are still a lot of unanswered questions, whether it is teammate battles or positions in the drivers' championship.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the four things that still need to be settled during the final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

#4 Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo's battle for supremacy

Verstappen and Ricciardo have two wins each
Verstappen and Ricciardo have two wins each

The Red Bull teammates will put all their friendships aside for the final race of the season as they would battle it out to decide the team rivalry. Both the drivers have two wins to their name this season and would want to secure a win in the final race of the Grand Prix to earn the bragging rights over their teammates.

Daniel Riccardo had a very favourable first half of the season that saw him claim two victories in the first six races of the season. The Australian's first win came at the Chinese Grand Prix while his second win came at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. However, after that, Ricciardo couldn't even manage a single podium, with most of those chances getting squandered due to mechanical issues with the vehicle.

His teammate, Max Verstappen, on the other hand, tasted his first win of the season at the Austrian Grand Prix. Later, the Dutchman also went on to win at the Mexican Grand Prix, a race he won after starting from the front row. Verstappen almost had a victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix but failed to bring it home as he lost a couple of crucial places due to his scuffle with Force India's Esteban Ocon.

A win in the final race of the season would settle the rivalry for one last time. Moreover, this would be an extremely emotional race for Ricciardo as he would be leaving the Austrian team at the end of the 2018 season to join Renault for the upcoming Formula One season in 2019.


Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
