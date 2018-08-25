F1: 5 Best Races of Mark Webber from his career

Mark Webber celebrating at the Monaco Grand Prix

Mark Webber is a former Formula One Racer, who made his debut in 2002 at the Australian Grand Prix. The Australian started his illustrious career at Minardi (2002) and finished at Red Bull (2007-2013).

He also raced for Jaguar (2003-2004) and Williams (2005-2006) during his Formula One stint. His path to success was not an easy one.

Webber finished his Formula One career with nine Wins, 42 podium finishes, 13 Pole positions and 19 fastest laps from 215 races.

The gritty Australian was a popular character, in the paddock and the grandstands. Even though Webber never won a championship during his career, his continuous podium wins helped Red Bull win four Constructor's Championship.

He will be turning 42 this Monday, August 27, 2018. Let us take a look at his five best races till date in Formula One.

#5 2012 British Grand Prix

Webber was closing on Alonso and managed to overtake the Spaniard due to the Australian's superior tire grip and won the British Grand Prix

Webber had a great qualifying session where he managed to start second on the grid behind the Ferrari of Fernando Alonso.

It was a rainy qualifying session, but Webber held his nerve and made sure that he was second on the grid. Alonso lead the race from the start till Lap 50. On the 50th lap of the race, Webber was closing on Alonso and managed to overtake the Spaniard due to the Australian's superior tire grip and won the British Grand Prix.

Webber waited patiently throughout the race for an opportunity to go ahead of Alonso and did it expertly when he got one. This was Webber's second win at the British Grand Prix.

