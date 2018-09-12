F1: 5 Drivers that could sign for Williams in 2019

With many of the teams now filling their driver slots for next season, this is the time of year when the last few deals are being done to confirm who will be racing where next year. With the news earlier in the week that Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc will be swapping seats between Ferrari and Sauber next season will that ramp up the pressure on the four remaining teams yet to announce a single driver?

The team we will be focusing on in this article is Williams. The British team have had a very disappointing season with them currently sitting at the bottom of the Constructors on seven points. With both their drivers unconfirmed for next year could there be any decisions made at Singapore this weekend?

They certainly left it late to make a decision last year for the final driver position with both Robert Kubica and current driver Sergey Sirotkin battling it out in Abu Dhabi for the seat with Sirotkin announced a week after the season was finished. For all the drivers on this list let’s hope Williams make the decision quicker this year.

In this list neither Lance Stroll or Sergey Sirotkin will feature, this is because I believe Stroll will be on his way to Force India and Sirotkin will either be resigned for one of the seats or moved to a development role within the team.

So with that in mind here are my picks for the top five drivers that could fill the seats for Williams next year:

#5 Marcus Ericsson

At number five is Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson. With Raikkonen confirmed at Sauber for next year I’m guessing they have made assurances to the Fin that they will be fighting higher up the field on a more consistent basis, if that is the case does Marcus Ericsson fit the bill for Sauber? He would, however, make a great option for Williams who are without a doubt in a rebuilding process.

He has scored points in four races this year, something Williams will be desperate for next year. He has obviously been overshadowed by the sudden rise of teammate Leclerc this season and will again be in the back seat if he decides to stay with Sauber to partner Raikkonen.

I think he needs a change and somewhere he can fight his teammate equally every race weekend and I think Williams would be the perfect fit.

