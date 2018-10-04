F1: 5 Drivers who led the most laps without a race win

Jean-Pierre Jarier failed to secure a race win despite leading several laps

To win races, one must lead races first. This is the case with any championship, and more often than not, people who constantly lead the pack secure race wins at some point of time in their career. The current drivers' champion is the prime example of the same; the Briton led for over 80 laps before tasting his first victory at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

However, a few drivers are really unlucky as they couldn't register a single race win despite putting on excellent performances both in qualifying and during the race, and in this article, let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at the five unfortunate drivers who managed to lead races for an extraordinary number of laps but failed to secure a single race win throughout their career.

#5 Niko Hulkenberg - 43 laps

Hulkenberg led the Brazilian Grand Prix for 30 laps

Nico Hulkenberg kicks off the list with 43 laps led since his Formula One debut in 2010.

The German driver's best chance to secure a spot on the podium came at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix. Driving for Force India, the German started the race from the sixth place, ahead of the championship contender Fernando Alonso.

Hulkenberg had a strong start and maintained his position near the top of the gird. The German moved to the first place when intermittent rain forced most of the front-runners to pit for a set of intermediates.

Hulkenberg held his spot for 30 laps before being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton. The German went on to finish the race in the fifth place, netting Force India all-important points for the championship.

Niko Hulkenberg is still racing in Formula One, which gives him a chance to secure a race win and be off this unfortunate record list.

