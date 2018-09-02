F1: 5 drivers who need to up their game for the remainder of the season

Dev Tyagi

Which 5 drivers need to improve their performance for contests ahead

Kimi Raikkonen defended brilliantly from the menacingly quick Lewis Hamilton for the better part of 45 laps. In the end, it took something special and mercurial, something that only Hamilton could have provided, to pass Kimi.

On lap 45, the fate of the battle at Monza turned on its head. But not before unveiling right in the opening lap itself as to who the frontrunners for the podium were.

Amid massive support for both Raikkonen, as some placards stated loud and clear, "Kimi is the best", impassioned in their support of the Iceman, Lewis Hamilton who melted the ice this time duly thanked those who upheld the British flags.

But in a sterling Raikkonen versus Hamilton show, there were only a few gains, for instance, great gains for the likes of the Racing Point Force India'. But generally, a few formidable drivers didn't exactly endure a great race at the heart of a very princely Lombardy.

So which five drivers need to better their form for the remainder of the season?

#5 Sebastian Vettel

Vettel has got to find a way to win ahead

It doesn't help Vettel one bit that he currently trails championship-leader Hamilton by a margin that only seems to be protruding. With a 30-point deficit that he's yet to cover, there can only be one possible option for Vettel in what lies ahead.

He has to win at Singapore, should Ferrari (395 points) currently also trailing Mercedes (415 points) on the Constructor's manage a turnaround.

And for that to happen, what will be utterly unacceptable for Vettel would be to finish behind Lewis. From a form perspective, Hamilton's form guide points to great wins at USA and Mexico in the past, tracks where Vettel has struggled.

That said, what can Sebastian, who could only manage a fourth do in the races ahead?

