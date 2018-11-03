F1: 5 Drivers with the longest wait between Grand Prix wins

Kimi Raikkonen ended his wait at the United States Grand Prix

Formula One is all about winning races and ultimately, winning the drivers’ championship. The primary desire of any Formula One driver would be to win at least one race in the sport before calling it a day. Once the first race is won, it is only natural that the driver would want to follow up his previous win with another.

However, for some drivers, securing a second race win turned out to become a daunting task as they had to wait for a very long duration before registering that elusive second race win, and in this article, let us look closer at the five drivers who had to wait for the longest before registering consecutive race wins.

#5 John Watson – 75 Grand Prix

John Watson had to wait for 75 Grand Prix between race victories

Kicking off the list is Britain’s John Watson. His unfortunate record came during the 1976 season and the 1981 season.

Driving the Penske PC3, Watson won the first Grand Prix of his career at the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix. The Briton started the race from the front row and went on to win the race, 10.8 seconds ahead of Jacques Laffite.

Since then, Watson failed to record a race win until 1981. Between the interval, the British racing driver did manage to five podiums, though.

The 1981 British Grand Prix at Silverstone was where he ended his winless streak. Watson started the race from the fifth place and stormed to a memorable victory after race-favourites Alain Prost and Rene Arnoux were forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

During his entire Formula One career, John Watson secured 20 podiums and five race wins.

#4 Mario Andretti – 81 Grand Prix

Mario Andretti's winless steak spanned over five years

Mario Andretti’s winless streak continued between 1971 and 1976, spanning over five years and seven months.

The American’s first win came at the 1971 South African Grand Prix. Driving for Scuderia Ferrari, Andretti started the race from the second row and secured a memorable race win after claiming the lead during the closing stages of the Grand Prix.

After that win, the American racing driver didn’t feature on the podium till the 1976 Formula One season.

His second Formula One win came at the famous 1976 Japanese Grand Prix at the Fuji International Speedway. Andretti started the race on pole position and went on to claim a victory under tricky race conditions to end his winless streak at 81 Grand Prix.

Mario Andretti’s Formula One career spanned for fourteen years. During that time, he managed to secure 19 podiums along with 12 race wins.

