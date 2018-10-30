F1: 5 facts about the Brazilian Grand Prix

Interlagos Circuit, Brazil

With the 2018 Driver's Championship settled with Lewis Hamilton winning his 5th Championship at Mexico last week, there is not much to play for at the Brazilian Grand Prix apart from pride. The Interlagos Circuit has seen many great races in the past, and the 2018 edition does look promising with drivers looking to sign off the season on a high note.

The Interlagos Circuit is among the oldest venues in Formula One with the first race held year way back in 1973. Sao Paolo native Ayrton Senna's success in Formula One proved to be a catalyst as authorities decided to revamp the old circuit to popularize the sport in Brazil.

The newly revamped circuit held its first race in 1990 and has since been a venue for some of the most exciting and remarkable races. On many occasions, the Brazilian Grand Prix was the concluding Grand Prix of the season and saw many champions being crowned. This year, however, this is not the case as the Formula One calendar has been expanded to include more races.

We take a look at 5 facts about the famed Brazilian Grand Prix at the Interlagos Circuit:

#5 First instance of the Ralf Schumacher and Michael Schumacher starting from the top of the grid

David Coulthard

The third race of the 2001 Formula One season was held at the Interlagos Circuit with defending Champion Michael Schumacher starting on pole position. His younger brother Ralf Schumacher driving for Team Williams - BMW was second on the starting grid.

This was the first instance in a Formula One race where two brothers started the race from the top of the grid. However, neither of the two drivers were able to take advantage of their starting position on the grid as David Coulthard of McLaren won the race starting from fifth.

