F1: 5 major changes before and after the F1 summer-break 2018

Force India now have new management

The Formula One calendar makes its return to action this weekend at the indomitable Spa circuit in Belgium, with the driver's championship evenly poised. Lewis Hamilton leads Sebastian Vettel at the top of the standings by 24 points but the Ferrari looks more than ready to race to the very front especially after an impressive spell of testing at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

While most eyes are going to be on the World Championship battle, the upcoming race is special for a number of reasons. Plenty has gone down in a short one month's time that could pretty much shake things up in F1 for the next few years. They say the mid-season break is required to let the drivers blow off some steam after a grueling first period of action on the calendar, but this time around it seems to have been far from relaxing to say the very least.

As we head on over to phase two on the road to season completion, we wanted to take a look at some of the events that have altered the course of F1 for this season at least and could impact the coming few campaigns as well. Here are 5 major changes before and after the F1 summer-break:

#5 Esteban Ocon is the hottest property in the driver market

Esteban Ocon has come to the fore at Force India this season. After beating former teammate Pascal Wehrlein to a place in the Force India setup last season, the youngster has performed extremely well more often than not despite all the off-track concerns surrounding his current employers.

The Mercedes junior driver was penciled in as one for the future by the Silver Arrows and recent performances have warranted him a place in their plans for the coming years, even though 2019 may be a little too early. With drivers jumping ship around F1, Ocon himself could be on the move next season because he is one of the hottest properties around at the moment, but if he does end up staying at Force India, he will most likely partner with Lance Stroll after his father Lawrence Stroll purchased a majority stake in the team. Either way, the future looks very bright for Ocon.

