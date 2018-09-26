Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: 5 of the most controversial moments of Alonso's career

26 Sep 2018

F1 Grand Prix of Italy
Fernando Alonso has numerous controversies to his name

Fernando Alonso is best known for his two Formula One championships in 2005 and 2006 while driving for Renault. The veteran driver from Spain has had some memorable moments in his long F1 career, that saw him capture 97 podiums and 32 wins along the way.

However, not everything has been bright for Alonso, as the Spaniard was involved in a fair share of controversies that saw him receive multiple disciplinary actions.

Furthermore, the prolific Spanish driver was a part of some of the biggest scandals in Formula One's long and illustrious history, and in this article, let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at five of the most controversial moments of Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 career.

#5 Brake Testing- The David Coulthard incident - 2003 European Grand Prix

Alonso of Spain and Renault in action
Alonso's actions resulted in Coulthard's accident

Fernando Alonso had a decent qualifying session at the 2003 European Grand Prix that saw him start the race in eighth place, a spot ahead of McLaren's David Coulthard.

Most of the race went on as planned but the incident between Alonso and Coulthard caused a huge stir amongst the Formula 1 community. The Spaniard, for some strange reason, chose to brake around ten meters early before going into a corner, which unsettled Coulthard, who was right on his tail at that moment.

The inconsistent brake point of Fernando Alonso forced the Briton to take evasive action, which ultimately resulted in Coulthard spinning off the race track and retiring from the race.

Alonso and Renault denied the accusation, and after further investigation, FIA deemed that there was no need for any further judicial action.

Interestingly, the Spaniard was fined by the stewards three years later at Budapest for the same offence. Alonso was penalised for brake testing Red Bull's Robert Doornbos during a free practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Video: Coulthard-Alonso Incident

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
