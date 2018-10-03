Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: 5 of the most controversial moments of Schumacher's career

03 Oct 2018

Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix
Michael Schumacher had a fair share of controversial racing incidents in F1

Michael Schumacher is best remembered from his sheer brilliance behind the wheel of an F1 car. The German driver managed to capture seven world championships in his career that featured 155 podiums and 91 race wins.

Widely regarded as one of the best races of all time, Schumacher boasts a unique record of winning five consecutive Formula One Drivers' Championships. Moreover, Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most race wins in a single season.

However, along with all those records, the German has been involved in a good number of controversies during his time in Formula One, and a few of those involved championship-deciding collisions, and in this article, let us take a trip down the memory lane and look closer at five of the most controversial moments of Michael Schumacher's illustrious Formula One career.

#5 Stop-and-go penalty at the 1998 British Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher won the 1998 British Grand Prix under controversial circumstances

Michael Schumacher's stop-and-go penalty at the 1998 British Grand Prix became the subject of huge controversy as the German driver found a loophole to complete the race without serving the penalty.

With less than two laps to go, Schumacher received a stop-and-go penalty for overtaking a lapped car while the race was under a Safety Car. The rules of the penalty stated that the driver had to serve the punishment within three laps of the penalty being issued.

The German waited until the last lap and rather than taking the chequered flag, dived into the pitlane to serve his penalty. However, Ferrari's pitstop was positioned behind the finish line, allowing Schumacher to complete the race without serving the penalty.

Initially, Michael Schumacher was awarded a 10-second penalty; however, it was later rescinded due to the irregularities in the issuance of the penalty.

Video: Final moments of the 1998 British Grand Prix

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
