F1: 5 Predictions for the Belgian GP 2019

Charanjot Singh

Eau-Rouge, the most spectacular corner in F1

The summer break is almost over and the Formula One circus arrives in Belgium this weekend. Compared to the bombshell that rocked the F1 world last year with Daniel Ricciardo announcing his move to Renault, this year's midseason switch between Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon does seem a bit lukewarm.

Although a midseason switch is not a small thing if you look at Gasly's performance this year as compared to Max Verstappen, you've got to say that this move was coming sooner than later. The Formula One world still awaits official confirmation from Mercedes regarding the future of Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon although many outlets already proclaim that Bottas has been retained and Ocon is most likely replacing Nico Hulkenberg at Renault.

Either way Formula One is back and it returns to one of the best tracks on the calendar. Spa has delivered some great races in the past and more often than not, it delivers. Although Spa is one of the more unpredictable races this is where we put on our thinking hats and roll out the predictions for the Belgian Grand Prix 2019.

#1 Vettel will win the race

Vettel won his last race in F1 at Spa last year

It was at Spa last year where Sebastian Vettel just drove past Lewis Hamilton at the start of the race and won what has turned out to be his last win till date. Ferrari should be pretty confident heading to Spa. It's a power circuit with top speed making a huge difference and if there is one area where the Ferrari car is leaps and bounds above everyone then it is in its straight-line speed.

Ferrari has lost multiple races this season which they could have arguably won and Spa is surely one of them. Vettel on his part has been steadily building himself back up recently. He's looked a bit more composed in recent times and has stitched together a couple of podiums in the last two races. Being a multiple winner here and a slight calmness in Seb's demeanor tilts the scales in his favor.

