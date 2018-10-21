×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1: 5 race predictions ahead of the United States GP

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    21 Oct 2018, 10:55 IST

Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of a fifth drivers' championship
Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of a fifth drivers' championship

The United States Grand Prix is the eighteenth round of the 2018 Formula One Championship that will take place at the Circuit of the Americas. Lewis Hamilton’s one hand is on the title for he leads Sebastian Vettel by 67 points. A slew of slip-ups from the Prancing Horse this season allowed the Briton to be in the pole position to clinch the title four races prior to the end of the season.

A victory for Hamilton with Vettel finishing third or lower would clinch the title for the Briton. With such odds, Ferrari must be at their very best to keep the title hunt still alive.

The Italian manufacturer certainly did that with a stellar qualifying performance that put them on par with the Silver Arrows. A strong performance by Ferrari in the race is the only thing keeping Hamilton away from the championship.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five things that might happen in the all-important race at the Circuit of the Americas. 

#5 Another top-10 finish for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc will move to Ferrari in 2019
Charles Leclerc will move to Ferrari in 2019

Charles Leclerc has shown decent pace since the Singapore Grand Prix. The future Ferrari driver secured top-10 finishes at both the Marina Bay Street Circuit and at the Sochi Autodrom. However, his good run of form was halted at the Japanese Grand Prix and would be hoping to turn that around at the United States Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque driver had a very good qualifying session that saw him finish in the ninth spot, a place higher than Force India’s Sergio Perez and Renault’s Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc has managed to show good race pace in the past and with only a couple of races left in his Sauber contract, the young driver from Monaco would be hoping to return to the top-10 after missing out at the Japanese Grand Prix due to a retirement. 

His teammate, Marcus Ericsson, endured a disappointing qualifying session and will start the race from the seventeenth place. Him finishing on points at the Circuit of the Americas is extremely unlikely.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
United States GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel F1 Standings 2018 F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
F1: 5 Talking points from United States GP Qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1, US Grand Prix: Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Race predictions ahead of the Japanese GP
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the German GP
RELATED STORY
F1, British Grand Prix 2018: Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1, Hungarian GP 2018: Race predictions and things we...
RELATED STORY
F1: Youngest pole-sitters in Formula One history
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 drivers with the most podium finishes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us