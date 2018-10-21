F1: 5 race predictions ahead of the United States GP

Lewis Hamilton is on the brink of a fifth drivers' championship

The United States Grand Prix is the eighteenth round of the 2018 Formula One Championship that will take place at the Circuit of the Americas. Lewis Hamilton’s one hand is on the title for he leads Sebastian Vettel by 67 points. A slew of slip-ups from the Prancing Horse this season allowed the Briton to be in the pole position to clinch the title four races prior to the end of the season.

A victory for Hamilton with Vettel finishing third or lower would clinch the title for the Briton. With such odds, Ferrari must be at their very best to keep the title hunt still alive.

The Italian manufacturer certainly did that with a stellar qualifying performance that put them on par with the Silver Arrows. A strong performance by Ferrari in the race is the only thing keeping Hamilton away from the championship.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the five things that might happen in the all-important race at the Circuit of the Americas.

#5 Another top-10 finish for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc will move to Ferrari in 2019

Charles Leclerc has shown decent pace since the Singapore Grand Prix. The future Ferrari driver secured top-10 finishes at both the Marina Bay Street Circuit and at the Sochi Autodrom. However, his good run of form was halted at the Japanese Grand Prix and would be hoping to turn that around at the United States Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Monegasque driver had a very good qualifying session that saw him finish in the ninth spot, a place higher than Force India’s Sergio Perez and Renault’s Carlos Sainz.

Leclerc has managed to show good race pace in the past and with only a couple of races left in his Sauber contract, the young driver from Monaco would be hoping to return to the top-10 after missing out at the Japanese Grand Prix due to a retirement.

His teammate, Marcus Ericsson, endured a disappointing qualifying session and will start the race from the seventeenth place. Him finishing on points at the Circuit of the Americas is extremely unlikely.

