F1: 5 Reasons why Lewis Hamilton is well on his way to become one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time

Tanya Kumar // 07 Jul 2018, 19:22 IST

AUTO-PRIX-F1-GBR-PRESSER

Lewis Hamilton was ten years old when he told the former McLaren team principal, Ron Dennis, “one day I want to be driving your race cars.” Fast forward twelve years and Lewis was living his own words. In the years leading up to his debut with McLaren, the British driver won the Formula 3 Euro Series, GP2, and British Formula Renault, among other championships.

He spent most of his early years racing for Manor Motorsport and then started his Formula One journey with McLaren. He spent six years with the British constructors before making a shock decision to move to the other UK based team, Mercedes AMG Petronas. Committing to Mercedes proved to, possibly, be the most important decision of his racing career.

It was revealed by Williams that they had been on the verge of signing the Briton in 2004, but BMW, their engine supplier at the time, had deterred them from doing so by refusing to fund him. At the time, Lewis must have felt disappointed, but everything fell into place for the 33-year-old eventually.

Lewis Hamilton currently lays claim to four F1 world championship titles, three of which he won with the Silver Arrows. In his almost 12 years long run in the pinnacle of motorsport, he has attained numerous laurels and etched several records to his name.

Let us have a look at the reasons which make Lewis the most successful British driver of all time, and perhaps, one of the greatest ever:

#5 Great thinking to move to Mercedes

During the six years that Lewis raced for McLaren, he won a driver’s title once and was in the mix for the championship for most of the other years. At the time, deciding to move to Mercedes was nothing short of a risk, seeing how ahead McLaren were of the Silver Arrows in the constructor’s standings for the previous few years.

However, Lewis made a hard but correct judgement of switching ships and he has to be appreciated for his tactical thinking as much as his race craft. If he had chosen the safer option to atleast remain afloat in the sport rather than challenge for championship titles, he might have never achieved what he has now.