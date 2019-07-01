F1: 5 talking points after Austrian GP 2019

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 01 Jul 2019, 17:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was an action-packed race that culminated with a great drive through the field by Max

After a rather uneventful Grand Prix in France, this was exactly what Formula One needed. Max Verstappen claiming the win in the closing stages over Charles Leclerc in what was a brilliant drive proved how good Formula One could be if the cars are closer to each other on pace.

On a weekend where the old guard in Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel had an off day, we had the youngsters in Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc stealing the show at the front. McLaren also put together a great weekend where Lando Norris finished P6 and Carlos Sainz came from the back to finish P8. Both the Alfa Romeos were also able to sneak into the points at P9 and P10. After the horror run in France, this was just the race that Formula One needed.

Here are the five talking points from the 2019 Austrian GP.

#5 Max is the driver of the season

Max has put together an almost perfect season in 2019

This might be a controversial opinion for many but 2019 has been Max Verstappen's season. It's hard to point a finger at anyone who has done a better job than him. It's true as Max himself revealed earlier that something changed after his crash at Monaco last year. He's not finished behind his teammate since then.

He has completely demolished Gasly, a young bright star who came through the Red Bull program. On Sunday he was behind Gasly at the start but still ended up lapping him by the end of the race. That's what he did to a driver driving the same car. The best part though has been his consistency.

This season, while the senior statesmen like Lewis and Sebastian have had their off days you would need to rattle your brains to find a time when Verstappen had a bad weekend or put a foot wrong. This season, considering everything, Max has been the best driver on the grid.

1 / 5 NEXT