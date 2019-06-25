F1: 5 Talking Points after the French Grand Prix 2019

Lewis racked up his 6th win of the year

The 2019 French Grand Prix ended with the familiar sight of a Mercedes 1-2 and with just about no action throughout the race. The dominant pace advantage of Mercedes and the current regulation produced one of the more processional races of the season which is slowing becoming more and more of a dead rubber after only 8 races.

Lewis Hamilton has a huge lead already and Valtteri Bottas does look out of his depth against him. Looking at the margin that Mercedes enjoys over the rest of the field it does seem inevitable that Title No.6 is coming Lewis' way sooner than later.

On the other side of the grid, McLaren was able to impress by qualifying P5 and P6 and putting together a great race.

There wasn't much to talk about during the race though as it was pretty dull from start to finish. It became painfully clear that Ferrari is just too far behind Mercedes to put together any sort of challenge and Bottas is just a level below at best. That being said, here are 5 talking points after the French GP:

#1 Should we pull the curtains on the season already?

It looks like a comfortable route to title No.6 for Lewis and Mercedes

We don't even have to look at the points tally now as it is very depressing reading. Mercedes have now won 8 out of 8 races and they have a bloody good car for every circuit. A weekend which started with stewards ruling against Ferrari's review pretty much set the tone for not only the weekend but the rest of the season.

It's almost indicative of the direction the current season is heading right now. All the cards are in the favor of Mercedes, and Ferrari just looks like a helpless bunch with nothing going their way. Mercedes on an average were able to pull out 4-5 tenths with ease over Ferrari in the last sector alone which just exposed how far back the Scuderia is compared to the Silver Arrows.

All the talks of Ferrari finding a silver bullet to their problems turned out to be a false alarm as the lead Ferrari finished 18 seconds behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. Was this the race where Ferrari gave up on the season and started hedging its bets on 2020?

Looking at the gap between the two teams this season it won't be a stretch to see Ferrari moving their focus to next season as the gap is just too big to be bridged in a single season.

