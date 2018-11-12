F1: 5 talking points from the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix

The 2018 Brazilian was clinched by the season-winner, Lewis Hamilton, now a five-time world champion.

But it wasn't always going to be Hamilton's win from the start, despite the pole-sitter grabbing his tenth pole of the year.

The moment the 71-lap contest began, it seemed, Verstappen, who'd immediately attack both Ferrari's, would be the man to beat. Eventually, it would be Hamilton's race to lose.

In a contest where both Red Bull's seemed menacingly quick, one going on to garner a second-place finish and the other, going as far as challenging Kimi Raikkonen, albeit unsuccessfully so for third on the podium, both Verstappen and Ricciardo forged memorable battles.

But none of that would be enough to stop Hamilton from winning the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. So how did the turnabout arrive and what were the key talking points from Interlagos?

Hamilton's a tireless soldier, Merc, a faultless leader

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil where Merc grabbed the constructor's title

Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix, after grabbing the pole position on Saturday. Despite contesting amid inclement weather, Hamilton's hopes of a victory weren't too delusional at the end.

In the end, for a man who's so used to waving out to his fans from the top step of the podium, was it that great a surprise to see Hamilton exult from the podium's top spot?

While he greatly benefitted from Verstappen who came to blows, although for no fault of his own, with the Racing Point Force India of Esteban Ocon crashing into the Red Bull, Hamilton didn't relent.

He dominated the charts from the track position, in expanding his lead over his pursuers all the time.

In the end, he was just too quick for a recovering Max Verstappen to ever catch. Hamilton's win also earned Mercedes their fourth constructor's title in five years, an impressive record that doesn't seem to be in the reach of their competitors.

