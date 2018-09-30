F1: 5 talking points from the 2018 Russian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Russia, was all about Merc power and team orders

To be frank, for all the hype surrounding the 2018 Russian Grand Prix, if one were to remove the massive moment of the race- Hamilton lunging ahead of Vettel for second, after diving down on the German's inside- there may not have been anything too spectacular at Sochi, for it was, in the end, a dominant Mercedes triumph.

But having said that, how on earth did the fastest car on the grid- Ferrari- lose out so comprehensively? What were their issues with speed; there's something that may be bothering Vettel, who now clearly knows what lies ahead is a certain title loss to Hamilton. Isn't it?

#5 Hamilton is better than Vettel

F1 Grand Prix of Russia

The fight to clinch the fifth driver's title seems to be clearly withering away with each passing race for Vettel and therefore, Ferrari, who are yet to win a title since 2007.

Now that Hamilton has won his eighth win of this year and an incredible seventieth overall, it doesn't seem likely that he will be stopped by Ferrari unless some sudden reliability issues play a damp squib for Mercedes.

Before Hamilton entered Sochi, he enjoyed a forty-point lead over Vettel. This, given his dominant win, has now increased to fifty. Surely, Vettel's task now is to move a mountain. And surely that's not something a mortal can achieve.

