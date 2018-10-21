×
F1: 5 Talking points from United States GP Qualifying

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    21 Oct 2018, 09:44 IST

Hamilton can seal the world championship in Austin today
Hamilton can seal the world championship in Austin today

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) proved to be a lucrative hunting ground for Mercedes yet again, with Lewis Hamilton picking up yet another pole at a circuit he can do no wrong on at the moment.

The British driver was impressive from start to finish, as was expected, and now has a very good chance of closing out the Formula One Championship on Sunday, owing to his title rival Sebastian Vettel's three-place grid penalty suffered during free practice.

The United States Grand Prix has often been responsible for giving us drama in some way, shape or form, and while qualifying may have seemingly gone off without a hitch, there were still plenty of memorable moments along with some truly nail-biting scenarios.

From the front of the field right till the very back of it, Austin provided us with enough entertainment to justify the unearthly hours of its telecast around the world, and with the race now excitingly set up, one can hope for more of the same today too. Qualifying may be done and dusted, but through it emerged some major talking points. Here are five of the best moments from qualifying at COTA:

#5 Verstappen suffers abrupt end

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

There isn't a whole lot wrong with what Max Verstappen is doing in this F1 season. The youngster has been prolific out in the front of the field and has been regularly competing at the top with Mercedes and Ferrari.

So when the Dutchman came down with suspected rear suspension damage in Q1 itself, it was a rather tame way to end what seemed like a possible opportunity to start from the front grid. He was clearly disappointed with the way he went out, and starting from fifteenth place is totally unlike the flying Red Bull driver who will have to pull off something truly magical to find his way anywhere near the podium.

Topics you might be interested in:
United States GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
